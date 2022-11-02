Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 65.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 121.23 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 65.73% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 121.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.121.2387.9916.8714.5519.7512.2818.8111.3518.8111.35

