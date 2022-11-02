Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 65.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 121.23 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 65.73% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 121.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales121.2387.99 38 OPM %16.8714.55 -PBDT19.7512.28 61 PBT18.8111.35 66 NP18.8111.35 66
