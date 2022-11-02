JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 3756.52 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 22.91% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 3756.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2986.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3756.522986.66 26 OPM %7.929.79 -PBDT195.82196.95 -1 PBT96.6699.81 -3 NP51.3166.56 -23
