Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 652.19 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 56.37% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 652.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales652.19532.69 22 OPM %17.5916.19 -PBDT121.5888.29 38 PBT97.9062.49 57 NP72.9846.67 56
