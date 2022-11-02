Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 652.19 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 56.37% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 652.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 532.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.652.19532.6917.5916.19121.5888.2997.9062.4972.9846.67

