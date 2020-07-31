Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 60.69% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net profit of Gyscoal Alloys reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.69% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.24% to Rs 64.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.2531.16 -61 64.72147.90 -56 OPM %-25.88-22.46 --19.95-6.29 - PBDT3.91-3.58 LP -10.12-9.21 -10 PBT2.53-5.29 LP -15.66-15.86 1 NP3.04-4.84 LP -13.69-20.30 33

