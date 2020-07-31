Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 93.89% in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.80 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 60.69% to Rs 12.25 croreNet profit of Gyscoal Alloys reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.69% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.24% to Rs 64.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.2531.16 -61 64.72147.90 -56 OPM %-25.88-22.46 --19.95-6.29 - PBDT3.91-3.58 LP -10.12-9.21 -10 PBT2.53-5.29 LP -15.66-15.86 1 NP3.04-4.84 LP -13.69-20.30 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU