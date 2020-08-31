SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.23% in the March 2020 quarter
Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Mega Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 62.69% to Rs 8.82 croreNet loss of SAL Automotive reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.69% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.8223.64 -63 OPM %-17.571.95 -PBDT-1.290.56 PL PBT-1.660.20 PL NP-1.252.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU