Salasar Techno spurts after robust Q4 results, bonus bounty

Salasar Techno Engineering rose 3.25% to Rs 709.50 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 163.36% to Rs 9.85 crore on 94.73% increase in income from operations to Rs 211.50 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 274.19% to Rs 17.40 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 4.65 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Salasar Techno Engineering's consolidated net profit jumped 33.61% to Rs 29.89 crore on 13.36% rise in income from operations to Rs 596.58 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the proposal of issuing one bonus share for every one equity shares held (1:1), subject to the approval of shareholders.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India.

