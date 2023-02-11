Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Nirbhay Colours India rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
