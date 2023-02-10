Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

