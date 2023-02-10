JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.411.49 -5 OPM %-35.46-1063.09 -PBDT-4.82-17.14 72 PBT-5.16-17.61 71 NP-5.16-17.61 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU