Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels add new property at Jamshedpur
Lemon Tree Hotels opens its latest hotel in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Indo Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 1.41 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.411.49 -5 OPM %-35.46-1063.09 -PBDT-4.82-17.14 72 PBT-5.16-17.61 71 NP-5.16-17.61 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU