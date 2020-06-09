JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 120.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Indices tumble to day's low; breadth turns negative
Business Standard

PSP Projects standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 456.40 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 13.74% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 456.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.24% to Rs 129.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 1499.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1044.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales456.40338.26 35 1499.261044.01 44 OPM %11.0714.75 -12.7414.27 - PBDT53.7753.33 1 201.11162.77 24 PBT46.1545.91 1 174.42138.54 26 NP34.2730.13 14 129.2690.24 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU