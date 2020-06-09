PSP Projects standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 456.40 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 13.74% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 456.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 338.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.24% to Rs 129.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 1499.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1044.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

