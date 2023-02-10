Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 294.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 122.48 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 294.44% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 122.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.4879.3461.4344.9777.4938.9446.439.8934.758.81

