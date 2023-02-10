JUST IN
Power shares edge lower
Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 294.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 122.48 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 294.44% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 122.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.4879.34 54 OPM %61.4344.97 -PBDT77.4938.94 99 PBT46.439.89 369 NP34.758.81 294

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:03 IST

