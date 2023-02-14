JUST IN
Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 9.12 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 44.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.127.60 20 OPM %10.0925.66 -PBDT1.181.92 -39 PBT0.951.70 -44 NP0.951.70 -44

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

