Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 9.12 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 44.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.127.60 20 OPM %10.0925.66 -PBDT1.181.92 -39 PBT0.951.70 -44 NP0.951.70 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU