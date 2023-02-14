Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 9.12 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 44.12% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.127.6010.0925.661.181.920.951.700.951.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)