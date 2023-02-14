N G Industries standalone net profit declines 13.97% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of N G Industries declined 13.97% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.074.55 -11 OPM %12.0411.21 -PBDT1.591.61 -1 PBT1.461.46 0 NP1.171.36 -14
