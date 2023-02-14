N G Industries standalone net profit declines 13.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 13.97% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.074.5512.0411.211.591.611.461.461.171.36

