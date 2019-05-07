Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 12.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 717.30 croreNet profit of Sanofi India rose 12.61% to Rs 92.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 717.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 617.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales717.30617.70 16 OPM %21.4421.76 -PBDT176.80157.00 13 PBT150.70131.60 15 NP92.9082.50 13
