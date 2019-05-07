Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 108.84 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Bal Pharma standalone net profit declines 72.46% in the September 2018 quarter
HitGen and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co collaborate for innovative research
-
Sales rise 322.25% to Rs 84.83 croreNet loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 322.25% to Rs 84.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 145.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 197.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.67% to Rs 182.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales84.8320.09 322 182.8778.26 134 OPM %-14.05-223.94 --82.73-310.02 - PBDT-7.53-44.48 83 -137.87-237.80 42 PBT-9.35-46.50 80 -145.43-245.98 41 NP-9.352.48 PL -145.43-197.00 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU