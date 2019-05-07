Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 322.25% to Rs 84.83 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 322.25% to Rs 84.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 145.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 197.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.67% to Rs 182.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

84.8320.09182.8778.26-14.05-223.94-82.73-310.02-7.53-44.48-137.87-237.80-9.35-46.50-145.43-245.98-9.352.48-145.43-197.00

