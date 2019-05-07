Hindustan Composites standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 19.68% in the March 2019 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 12.28% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 13.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 26.48% in the March 2019 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 20.28% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 50.28 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 28.74% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 50.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.14% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 196.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.2857.35 -12 196.61199.18 -1 OPM %13.5620.42 -12.7318.47 - PBDT8.4611.75 -28 26.9836.93 -27 PBT6.179.51 -35 18.2328.29 -36 NP7.2410.16 -29 19.0025.38 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU