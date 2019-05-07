Hindustan Composites standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 50.28 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 28.74% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 50.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.14% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 196.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

50.2857.35196.61199.1813.5620.4212.7318.478.4611.7526.9836.936.179.5118.2328.297.2410.1619.0025.38

