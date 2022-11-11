Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 57.27 croreNet profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 15.00% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.2766.53 -14 OPM %98.8799.04 -PBDT56.4565.69 -14 PBT56.4565.69 -14 NP45.3953.40 -15
