Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 57.27 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 15.00% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.57.2766.5398.8799.0456.4565.6956.4565.6945.3953.40

