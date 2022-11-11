JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 57.27 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 15.00% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 57.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.2766.53 -14 OPM %98.8799.04 -PBDT56.4565.69 -14 PBT56.4565.69 -14 NP45.3953.40 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU