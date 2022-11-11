Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 71.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 180.46 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 71.85% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 180.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.180.46190.889.3220.2615.8538.028.9531.286.5723.34

