Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 71.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 180.46 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements declined 71.85% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 180.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales180.46190.88 -5 OPM %9.3220.26 -PBDT15.8538.02 -58 PBT8.9531.28 -71 NP6.5723.34 -72
