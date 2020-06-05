Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.27% to Rs 108.66 croreNet profit of Saregama India declined 7.11% to Rs 15.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 108.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.81% to Rs 43.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 521.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 544.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales108.66126.75 -14 521.47544.72 -4 OPM %19.7812.87 -11.607.01 - PBDT23.5026.81 -12 64.9988.01 -26 PBT22.3326.33 -15 60.3584.68 -29 NP15.8117.02 -7 43.9454.12 -19
