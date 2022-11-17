TCS expands strategic partnership with Randstad

The IT major will help the global HR services company modernize the latter's application estate on the cloud, strengthen the security posture and accelerate its growth and transformation journey.

Randstad selected TCS as the strategic transformation partner in 2016 to implement its strategy of using digital technologies with a human approach, to source the right talent for the right roles. During the first phase of its digital transformation, TCS drove one of the largest public cloud migration projects then - moving over 925 IT applications from over 50 legacy data centers across the world to a public cloud.

In the current phase of Randstad's transformation journey, TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, vast partner ecosystem and AWS capabilities to accelerate Randstad's cloud rationalization and application modernization. This will be achieved with a mix of Software as a Service and more cloud native applications leveraging Platform as a Service.

TCS will also improve the security posture of Randstad by onboarding and rolling out global security services and scaling the global DevSecOps platform.

Randstad is the world's largest HR services provider and is driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life.

Martin de Weerdt, global chief information officer, Randstad, commented: We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with TCS, which to date has delivered strong results including a successful cloud infrastructure project. This new agreement to modernize our technology landscape will enable us to deliver cloud modernization, with higher operational efficiency gains and improved security resilience with proactive prevention, faster detection and response.

Tata Consultancy Services provide IT services, consulting and business solutions and have been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 10.05% to Rs 10,431 crore on 4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

The TCS scrip was down 0.38% at Rs 3,341.20 on the BSE.

