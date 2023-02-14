Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 0.42 croreNet Loss of Sarvottam Finvest reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.43 -2 OPM %-414.29-16.28 -PBDT-1.74-0.07 -2386 PBT-1.74-0.07 -2386 NP-1.74-0.10 -1640
