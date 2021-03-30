Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 45.77 points or 2.16% at 2165.63 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.26%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.02%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.87%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.92%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 2.74%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.56%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.42%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.35%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.08%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 3.45%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.28%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 636.34 or 1.3% at 49644.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 180.85 points or 1.25% at 14688.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.51 points or 1% at 20481.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.7 points or 1.09% at 6818.92.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 639 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

