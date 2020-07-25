Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 71.10 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 46.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.66% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

71.1085.72327.95309.747.745.236.835.493.451.9612.918.621.850.526.723.020.970.663.942.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)