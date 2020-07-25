JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 97.59% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 71.10 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 46.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.66% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.1085.72 -17 327.95309.74 6 OPM %7.745.23 -6.835.49 - PBDT3.451.96 76 12.918.62 50 PBT1.850.52 256 6.723.02 123 NP0.970.66 47 3.942.97 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 07:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU