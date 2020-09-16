Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the March 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 57.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Srikalahasthi Pipes standalone net profit rises 41.59% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 81.63 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 2.31% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.63128.93 -37 OPM %6.714.95 -PBDT3.323.40 -2 PBT1.791.88 -5 NP1.331.30 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU