Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 81.63 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 2.31% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.81.63128.936.714.953.323.401.791.881.331.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)