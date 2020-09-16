JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with small gains

N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.69% to Rs 81.63 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 2.31% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 81.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.63128.93 -37 OPM %6.714.95 -PBDT3.323.40 -2 PBT1.791.88 -5 NP1.331.30 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU