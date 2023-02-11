Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 PAT rises 10% to Rs 1,243 cr
Kama Holdings rises as board to mull share buyback
Kama Holdings board OKs Rs 50-cr share buyback
Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter
P R Holdings standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 19.25 croreNet profit of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.2516.68 15 OPM %73.19-42.15 -PBDT1.07-26.73 LP PBT1.05-26.75 LP NP0.68-27.33 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU