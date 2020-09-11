HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.88% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of HOV Services declined 26.47% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.88% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.483.0229.0317.550.650.710.490.480.250.34

