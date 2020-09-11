JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IMF Highlights Need For Further Stimulus In India
Business Standard

HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.88% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of HOV Services declined 26.47% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.88% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.483.02 -18 OPM %29.0317.55 -PBDT0.650.71 -8 PBT0.490.48 2 NP0.250.34 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU