Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 175.75% to Rs 138.07 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 91.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 175.75% to Rs 138.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 227.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 306.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.50% to Rs 498.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

138.0750.07498.54243.79-5.43-71.703.14-50.61-50.74-75.27-150.55-255.83-61.82-87.43-197.94-306.36-91.66-87.43-227.78-306.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)