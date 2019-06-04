JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Market drops as pivotals decline
Business Standard

Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 175.75% to Rs 138.07 crore

Net Loss of Sathavahana Ispat reported to Rs 91.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 175.75% to Rs 138.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 227.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 306.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.50% to Rs 498.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales138.0750.07 176 498.54243.79 105 OPM %-5.43-71.70 -3.14-50.61 - PBDT-50.74-75.27 33 -150.55-255.83 41 PBT-61.82-87.43 29 -197.94-306.36 35 NP-91.66-87.43 -5 -227.78-306.36 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU