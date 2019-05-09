JUST IN
Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 66.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 4176.26 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 66.41% to Rs 84.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 250.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 4176.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3982.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.08% to Rs 679.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 723.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 17273.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14674.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4176.263982.43 5 17273.3914674.06 18 OPM %10.1712.99 -11.3411.25 - PBDT429.74511.31 -16 1900.801604.89 18 PBT198.38334.49 -41 1088.131012.33 7 NP84.00250.11 -66 679.84723.88 -6

