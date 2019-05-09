JUST IN
Business Standard

Huhtamaki PPL standalone net profit rises 136.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 619.69 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki PPL rose 136.12% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 619.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 545.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales619.69545.19 14 OPM %14.0810.21 -PBDT89.2252.75 69 PBT67.6232.73 107 NP42.0317.80 136

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 16:31 IST

