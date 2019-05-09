Granules India standalone net profit rises 21.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Granules India consolidated net profit rises 72.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Pazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 561.00 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 21.01% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 561.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 473.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.30% to Rs 161.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.44% to Rs 2098.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1646.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales561.00473.33 19 2098.431646.64 27 OPM %15.8613.61 -15.8417.83 - PBDT83.6671.71 17 332.47284.37 17 PBT60.5251.36 18 241.70208.45 16 NP41.3634.18 21 161.84139.16 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU