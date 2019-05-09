JUST IN
Business Standard

Granules India standalone net profit rises 21.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 561.00 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 21.01% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 561.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 473.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.30% to Rs 161.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.44% to Rs 2098.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1646.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales561.00473.33 19 2098.431646.64 27 OPM %15.8613.61 -15.8417.83 - PBDT83.6671.71 17 332.47284.37 17 PBT60.5251.36 18 241.70208.45 16 NP41.3634.18 21 161.84139.16 16

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 16:31 IST

