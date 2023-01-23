Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 148.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 68.96 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 148.13% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 68.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.9662.79 10 OPM %11.545.34 -PBDT7.443.21 132 PBT7.092.76 157 NP6.652.68 148
