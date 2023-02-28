Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 375.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 79.28 crore

Net profit of Namra Finance rose 375.77% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.79.2842.4970.2857.8021.144.7220.864.5515.513.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)