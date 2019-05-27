Oricon Enterprises standalone net profit rises 219.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises to allot Market Linked Debentures aggregating Rs 150 cr
Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 500 crore
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 88.42% in the March 2019 quarter
Rockon Enterprises standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 124.97 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 219.49% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 124.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales124.97113.27 10 OPM %11.017.49 -PBDT17.2911.32 53 PBT10.294.29 140 NP7.542.36 219
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU