Oricon Enterprises standalone net profit rises 219.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 124.97 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 219.49% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 124.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales124.97113.27 10 OPM %11.017.49 -PBDT17.2911.32 53 PBT10.294.29 140 NP7.542.36 219

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:00 IST

