Savani Financials standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Savani Financials rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %50.0033.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 13:59 IST

