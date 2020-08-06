Savani Financials standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Savani Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Savani Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Financials stocks edge lower
Markets snap rising streak as financials slide; log weekly losses
Financials shares soften
-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Savani Financials rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %50.0033.33 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU