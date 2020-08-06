Savani Financials standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Savani Financials rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.040.0350.0033.330.020.010.020.010.020.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)