Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 236.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 236.49% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.151.0997.674.512.975.422.283.900.852.490.74

