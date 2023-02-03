Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 236.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.69% to Rs 151.09 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies rose 236.49% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales151.0997.67 55 OPM %4.512.97 -PBDT5.422.28 138 PBT3.900.85 359 NP2.490.74 236
