Savera Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Savera's food outlet opened at IOC highway bunk in Tirupur
Andhra Pradesh: 1 killed over construction of Anganwadi building
Punjab to give fiscal incentives to units incl distilleries in border areas
Andhra: 1 dead, 4 injured in clashes between TDP, YSRCP workers
Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 17.93 croreNet loss of Savera Industries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.42% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 71.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.9317.32 4 71.8772.43 -1 OPM %2.847.85 -17.4316.36 - PBDT0.831.51 -45 12.7311.37 12 PBT-0.050.62 PL 9.267.77 19 NP-0.730.04 PL 6.285.13 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU