Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 898.29 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 50.92% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 898.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 763.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.898.29763.034.639.7342.1180.0136.9974.6228.6958.46

