Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 898.29 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 50.92% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 898.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 763.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales898.29763.03 18 OPM %4.639.73 -PBDT42.1180.01 -47 PBT36.9974.62 -50 NP28.6958.46 -51

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:41 IST

