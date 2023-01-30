Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 898.29 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 50.92% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 898.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 763.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales898.29763.03 18 OPM %4.639.73 -PBDT42.1180.01 -47 PBT36.9974.62 -50 NP28.6958.46 -51
