Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 52.14 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 42.33% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.1444.0810.269.354.503.693.612.732.691.89

