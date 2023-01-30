Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 42.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 52.14 croreNet profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 42.33% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.1444.08 18 OPM %10.269.35 -PBDT4.503.69 22 PBT3.612.73 32 NP2.691.89 42
