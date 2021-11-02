Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Slides 3.6%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 0% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd fell 3.6% today to trade at Rs 1355.8. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.28% to quote at 7965.05. The index is up 0 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd decreased 1.38% and Panama Petrochem Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 43.99 % over last one year compared to the 51.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 0% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3209 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2786 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1822.65 on 09 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 655.1 on 27 Jan 2021.

