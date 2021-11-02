Eicher Motors records 34% YoY drop in Oct. auto sales

Eicher Motors said that its total motorcycles sales declined 34% to 44,133 units in October 2021 as against 66,891 units sold in the same period last year.

The company's total motorcycle sales for the month of October are, however, higher by 31.6% as compared with 33,529 units sold in September 2021.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell by 38% to 37,409 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose by 5% to 6,724 units in October 2021 over October 2020.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 237.13 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 55.18 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales were recorded at Rs 1,942.84 crore, up 140.1% compared with Rs 809.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

The company will announce its second quarter result for period ended September 2021 on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

Shares of Eicher Motors were trading 0.67% lower at Rs 2543 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)