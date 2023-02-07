Sayaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.12% to Rs 266.31 croreNet profit of Sayaji Industries declined 17.60% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 266.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 203.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales266.31203.11 31 OPM %4.577.66 -PBDT11.4413.67 -16 PBT7.7210.46 -26 NP5.576.76 -18
