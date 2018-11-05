SBI jumps after Q2 results

rose 3.45% to settle at Rs 295.30 on after net profit fell 40.26% to Rs 944.87 crore on 1.80% increase in total income to Rs 66,607.98 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

The result was announced at the fag end of trading session today, 5 November 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex settled lower by 60.73 points, or 0.17% at 34,950.92.

On the BSE, 25.20 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.15 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 299.90 and a low of Rs 283.75 so far during the day.

