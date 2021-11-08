SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd enjoys good buying

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1198.1, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.25% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1198.1, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 18005.25. The Sensex is at 60333.28, up 0.44%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18994.2, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1199.7, up 1.47% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 48.25% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 95.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)