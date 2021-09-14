SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stays slippery

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1161.6, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.34% in last one year as compared to a 51.05% rally in NIFTY and a 66.03% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1161.6, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 17403.65. The Sensex is at 58339.45, up 0.28%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 1.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18126.6, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 90.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

