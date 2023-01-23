SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 16.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 19170.80 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 16.46% to Rs 304.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 364.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 19170.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18025.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

