SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 16.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 0.46%, rises for fifth straight session
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session
SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the September 2022 quarter
SBI Card collaborates with Punjab & Sind Bank to launch co-brand credit cards
Sensex adds 70 pts; Nifty above 18,200; VIX down 1.75%
-
Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 19170.80 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 16.46% to Rs 304.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 364.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 19170.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18025.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19170.8018025.34 6 OPM %1.742.22 -PBDT346.48409.76 -15 PBT346.48409.76 -15 NP304.13364.06 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU