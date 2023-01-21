Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 8.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.65% to Rs 7.47 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 8.79% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.65% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.4710.4744.9844.794.604.944.094.453.013.30

