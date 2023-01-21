Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 8.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.65% to Rs 7.47 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 8.79% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.65% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.4710.47 -29 OPM %44.9844.79 -PBDT4.604.94 -7 PBT4.094.45 -8 NP3.013.30 -9
