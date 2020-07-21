SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 5.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 7588.09 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 5.11% to Rs 390.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 371.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 7588.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6655.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7588.096655.02 14 OPM %8.158.16 -PBDT627.00555.76 13 PBT627.00555.76 13 NP390.89371.90 5
