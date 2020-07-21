SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 5.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 7588.09 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 5.11% to Rs 390.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 371.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 7588.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6655.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7588.096655.028.158.16627.00555.76627.00555.76390.89371.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)