Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.84% to Rs 3898.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 23.00% to Rs 1359.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1765.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.84% to Rs 3898.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4924.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3898.004924.0040.4350.302208.002877.001664.002343.001359.001765.00

