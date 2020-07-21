Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.84% to Rs 3898.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 23.00% to Rs 1359.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1765.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.84% to Rs 3898.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4924.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3898.004924.00 -21 OPM %40.4350.30 -PBDT2208.002877.00 -23 PBT1664.002343.00 -29 NP1359.001765.00 -23
