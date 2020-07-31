Scandent Imaging standalone net profit declines 99.24% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.21% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Scandent Imaging declined 99.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.21% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.175.13 -38 13.2514.19 -7 OPM %22.0833.72 -16.0810.22 - PBDT0.371.61 -77 1.320.99 33 PBT0.021.34 -99 0.040.05 -20 NP0.011.31 -99 0.030.02 50

