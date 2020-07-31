Scandent Imaging standalone net profit declines 99.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.21% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Scandent Imaging declined 99.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.21% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.175.1313.2514.1922.0833.7216.0810.220.371.611.320.990.021.340.040.050.011.310.030.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)