Swan Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Swan Energy reported to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 101.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.101.1069.28-13.4417.80-14.09-29.86-32.35-47.6416.85-20.56

