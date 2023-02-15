Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 4.61% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 39.46% to Rs 54.43 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 4.61% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.4339.03 39 OPM %35.5735.28 -PBDT20.8013.41 55 PBT11.498.77 31 NP7.868.24 -5

