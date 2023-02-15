Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 4.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Genesys International Corporation approves scheme of amalgamation
Genesys International Corporation appoints Chief Digital Officer
Genesys Intl jumps on partnering Bentley Systems for 3D mapping Indian cities
Genesys Intl rises on bagging Rs 46-cr contract from Andhra Govt
Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.80% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.46% to Rs 54.43 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 4.61% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 54.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.4339.03 39 OPM %35.5735.28 -PBDT20.8013.41 55 PBT11.498.77 31 NP7.868.24 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU